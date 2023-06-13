Rice Lake Celebrity Charity Classic 6-16-22

Former Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lee Ivery putts during last year's Rice Lake Celebrity Charity Classic.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

The ninth annual Rice Lake Celebrity Charity Classic is Thursday at Turtleback Golf Course.

Funds raised go toward Rice Lake area youth organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Barron County, Kinship of Rice Lake, Warrior All-Sports Booster Club, Benjamin's House and others.

