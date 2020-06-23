Sonja Marie Mechura, Age 81, of Birchwood, WI passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home.
She was born on March 31, 1939, in Rice Lake, WI to Matthew and Myrtle Blechinger. Sonja was married to Edward Mechura on November 6, 1958 in St. Paul, MN.
She is survived by a daughter, Kim Hall (Ronald Amborn) of Rice Lake; a son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Danielle Mechura of Rice Lake; five grandchildren, Jesse and Joshua Hall, Nicole and Jade Amborn, and Jacquelyn Mechura; three great grandchildren, Gavin, Gage and Ashton. She is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; mother and father, Matthew and Myrtle Blechinger; sister, Viola; and two brothers, Wes and Bob Blechinger.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in the Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake. Visitation was held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church on Thursday. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
