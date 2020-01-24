The Barron County Sheriff's Department sent out a press release today stressing snowmobile safety after two Rice Lake riders were injured earlier this week.
On Monday, Jan. 20, a snowmobile operated by Jesse Andrews struck a tree around 9:55 p.m. on trail 33, in the area of 15th Ave. and 21 1/2St. in Cameron.
Andrews was flown to an area hospital with what appeared to be a broken leg, according to the release.
On Wednesday, Jan. 22 a snowmobile operated by Jerad Bellefeuille failed to stop for a trail stop sign and struck a tree on 26th Ave., near Hwy. M.
The release states Bellefeuille was extricated from the tree by the Rice Lake Fire Department and transported to Marshfield Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Excessive speed was a contributing factor in both crashes.
The Barron County Sheriff's Department reminds riders to stay on marked trails and respect landlords while enjoying the warm weather and fresh snow this weekend.
