Snowmobile crash

The rider of this snowmobile failed to stop for a trail stop sign, according to the Sheriff's Department. The rider was taken to Marshfield Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, and his sled was removed from the tree. 

 Barron County Sheriff's Department

The Barron County Sheriff's Department sent out a press release today stressing snowmobile safety after two Rice Lake riders were injured earlier this week.

On Monday, Jan. 20, a snowmobile operated by Jesse Andrews struck a tree around 9:55 p.m. on trail 33, in the area of 15th Ave. and 21 1/2St. in Cameron.

Andrews was flown to an area hospital with what appeared to be a broken leg, according to the release. 

On Wednesday, Jan. 22 a snowmobile operated by Jerad Bellefeuille failed to stop for a trail stop sign and struck a tree on 26th Ave., near Hwy. M. 

The release states Bellefeuille was extricated from the tree by the Rice Lake Fire Department and transported to Marshfield Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. 

Excessive speed was a contributing factor in both crashes. 

The Barron County Sheriff's Department reminds riders to stay on marked trails and respect landlords while enjoying the warm weather and fresh snow this weekend. 

