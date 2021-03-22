Smiths hope to diversify DragSmith Farms

Maurice and Gail Smith of Dragsmith Farm of Barron were dealt a double whammy in 2020, with both the coronavirus and rioting in the Twin Cities demolishing three-quarters of their microgreens sales to up-scale restaurants.
Not sure if or when the venues they lost will be back, the Smiths have plans to expand their existing wholesale greenhouse business to include retail sales of agricultural and garden products and more. Their plans came before the Barron County Board of Adjustment of Monday, when board members opted for a site visit before making a final determination.
"We used to be in 100 restaurants," Gail Smith told the board. "Now we're in 25, the rest either closed or burned down during the riots."
With that new reality, the Smiths have decided to expand their Farm Share/CSA boxes of produce, with many liking a box of fresh food delivered directly to their door. Maurice Smith said for the past 20 years they have done small-scale packaging from the basement of their home. Now they would like to remodel an existing building to allow that part of their business the space to grow.
"To continue in business, we decided to sell more of the Farm Share (CSA) boxes locally and in Eau Claire," the application noted. "In addition, we decided to buy and sell more product locally and to expand what we offered. In addition, we wanted to provide a local outlet and eatery for our neighbors by bringing some of our chef customers and Farm Share customers to the farm for on-farm dinners and events."
Their request for a retail farm store on their application states, "to allow the sale of plants and whatever else we may produce or buy from others including wine and beer. We would also like to put in a commercial kitchen to cook and process food products and do on-farm events and rental to others. We would also like to put in some camping spaces."
Gail Smith said they have a beekeeper on the property, and they would like to sell the honey. They would like to sell maple syrup, made locally by Maynard Hoff, and other local products.
Land Services Director David Gifford said what they are describing is ag tourism.
"Everything listed potentially can be approved, we just need to determine the scale," Gifford said. "There's just a lot going on with this application."
Vice Chair Walt Organ, who led the meeting, agreed. "There's quite a few questions to be answered," he said. "We need clarity on each one of these in order for us to approve. You need to fine tune this a little more."
Board member Pam Fall said, "I think a site visit makes perfect sense." She said items like parking and septic are big issues if they are going to have public events.
Board member Gary Nelson said, "Maurice and Gail do an excellent job and we all benefit from what they do, no question." But he also acknowledged that much of the activities on the application are still too vague.
Gifford said the remodel for the packaging of products and a retail store is straightforward in his mind. He said questions arise with the scale and size of dinners on the farm, considering septic and other accommodations. Gail Smith said they would keep the number of guests low, and ask them to bring a blanket and literally eat in a field. She said they've also used their greenhouses for big family get-togethers and that could work as well.
"We're not sure how it will land," Gail Smith said. "That's why there's so many different things. We've got a lot of activities, but it can build as we go." As the fourth generation on that land, she said, "I would like to keep it an organic farm as it has been for 130 years."
She said a certified kitchen would allow them to process the products that are not sold fresh. She said several chefs have asked if they could come out and do a dinner on the farm.
"The future is direct delivery," the Smiths said on their application. "To accomplish our plans, we need to finish our 10-year building project and would like to obtain the permits to do so. That project includes finishing the interior of the building, completing our commercial kitchen, installing the bathrooms, additional coolers, a freezer and other miscellaneous items not yet thought of. This project does not include any new construction."
The board advised them that their long-term plans for a rustic camping sites could be considered in the future. It was also mentioned that Barron town Chair Darren Bjugstad advised that there are no liquor licenses available in the township at this time, but he could check further to see if a picnic license would suffice.
John Offord, a neighbor to the east, said he did not object to all of their plans but said having food and music leads to alcohol use, which leads to disregard for others and littering. His concern was for the peace and quiet of country living disturbed with noise pollution.
A site visit was scheduled for Thursday afternoon with the Board of Adjustment to reconvene the meeting March 29 at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.