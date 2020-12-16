Slumberland gives away sweet dreams

Celebrating another year of Slumberland's Homes for the Holidays program are from left, Ambassador Tammy Jackson, Ann Antonson of Slumberland,  Ambassador Judy Nichols, Paul Larock of Don Johnson Motors, Ambassadors Ann Gallagher, Wendy Markgren and Sonja Wilson; and Ryan Haviland and Matt Piazza, also of DJM.

For the 19th or 20th year, Slumberland of Rice Lake once again gave away sweeet dreams through the gift of beds to needy children in Barron County. This year 16 families in the Head Start program were helped, which is about average, a store spokesman said.

The Rice Lake Chamber Ambassadors were on hand Dec. 15 to help celebrate its Homes for the Holidays program. "Ann and Craig Antonson have been giving beds to kids for many years," Chamber director Karen Heram said. She added that local churches helped make the gift even more special with donations of sheets and quilts. Employees of Don Johnson Motors are helping to deliver the beds to the families.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments