BearCat

The Bear Cat armored vehicle responded to an incident in Cumberland this morning, during which the suspect fired several shots, according to the Sheriff's Department.

 Barron County Sheriff's Department

The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team was activated this morning for an active call in the City of Cumberland, according to a Facebook post made by Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

"During this call several shot were fired by the suspect and none by law enforcement. The suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public," Fitzgerald wrote.

