Shirley Saffert, 81 of Rice Lake died peacefully in her sleep Sunday November 15th, 2020. She was born May 12, 1939 in Rice Lake, WI to Paul and Marcella (Demers) Greisen. Shirley graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1957 and married Richard Saffert on August 17, 1957. In 1964, they purchased their home dairy farm where they resided until March 2017.
Shirley had a real passion for quilting and because she treasured family so much, she had a deep interest in tracing her family roots all the way back to the 1400’s. She loved playing cards, bowling and teaching many crafts such as knitting, crochet, and scrapbooking among others. Shirley loved playing cribbage with her brothers, but only when she could win. She did everything to perfection.
She always commented that she was surrounded by angels. If you were one of those angels that helped Shirley, please know she appreciated and loved you.
Shirley is survived by three daughters, Charlotte Saffert (David Fox) of Rice Lake, Sherry Saffert (Scott Bratcher) of Harwich MA, Sandra Saffert of Rice Lake, one granddaughter, Katie Heffner (Dustin) of Rice Lake, three Brothers, Paul Greisen of Spring Green WI, Gerald Greisen of Greenwood WI, John Greisen of Rice Lake.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard W Saffert, her son, Richard Paul Saffert; her brother, Robert Greisen.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 20 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. followed by a short service at Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake. Burial immediately following at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Facebook Live will be available for the service from approximately 12:30-1:00 p.m. on the Skinner Funeral Home website.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice lake is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.