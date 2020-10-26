Shirley A. Dzubay, a former resident of Clear Lake and Osceola, died Saturday, Oct. 24 at Dove Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Rice Lake. She was 90.
She was born Nov. 15, 1929, at Osceola to Herman and Emily (Engelhardt) Beyl and was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in East Farmington.
The family had a hardscrabble existence during the Great Depression. Her dad had to travel to work construction jobs, while her mother nurtured six children and took in sewing to make ends meet. Shirley attended school through the seventh grade in Osceola area, before the family moved to Clear Lake, where her father oversaw area generating facilities for then-Northern States Power. She worked as church organist and a dental assistant through high school.
After graduating Clear Lake High School in 1947, she attended nursing school at Swedish Hospital, Minneapolis, earning her RN in 1950.
She married Nicholas S. Dzubay on Sept. 9 that year at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, Clayton.
While she worked at the student health service on St. Paul campus, her husband completed veterinary school at the University of Minnesota. Upon his graduation, the couple moved to Cameron where he served as a fieldman for Abbott’s Dairies and operated a large-animal practice.
In 1965, the family moved to Lake Elmo, Minn., for a year as Nick completed a Master of Public Health degree. The next year, they returned and built a home at Barron, where Nick was hired as USDA Inspector in-charge at then-Jerome Foods, now Jennie-O Turkey Store.
Shirley began working as a clinic nurse with Maser, Cotts, Christiansen & Henningsen Ltd., at Rice Lake, in 1966. She continued as the group became Indianhead Medical Group and later, Marshfield Clinic. She retired in 2001.
She was a talented seamstress, making most of her daughters’ clothes, and frequently spinning out bridesmaids dresses, prom gowns and costumes for school musicals. Shirley was an avid reader of books and newspapers, and an excellent cook and baker. She loved music, playing piano, and singing in the church choir until shortly before she took ill.
After Nick retired, the couple enjoyed traveling to Arizona, California, Hawaii and beyond, visiting with family and friends. They celebrated their 60th anniversary a year before his death in 2011.
Shirley remained in the home they built until she suffered a debilitating stroke on Aug. 2.
She is survived by a daughter, Paula McDaniels of Barron; and son Steven (Susan), of River Falls; grandchildren Masha (Laith) Hodi, of Denver, Anne McDaniels of Los Angeles, Mary McDaniels of St. Paul, Nick (Christina) Geeza of Chicago, Ella Dzubay, Elmwood, and Isaac (Elisse) Dzubay, DePere. Also, four great-grandchildren, Vivi and Zain Hodi, and Jorge and Alexandra Geeza. Also surviving are sisters, Norma Wulff of St. Paul, and Carolyn Trull of Oakdale.
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Alexa and son-in-law, Boris Geeza; brothers, Robert, Donald, and David.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, a private funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, Oct. 30 at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 523 First St., Clayton. Fr. Christopher Wojcik will officiate, with burial in the church cemetery. For livestream directions, visit www.htocclayton.org.
The family prefers memorials to Holy Trinity Orthodox Church.
White-Williamson Funeral Home in Amery is assisting the family.
