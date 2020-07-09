Sharon Ann "Patty" Nielsen passed away at home on July 5, 2020 with family at her side. Patty was born in Rice Lake on September 9, 1932 to Les and Alta (Stoik) Case. The family later moved to rural Cumberland where she met and married Floyd Nielsen in June of 1951.
Patty and Floyd successfully dairy farmed in Cumberland maintaining a widely regarded herd of Registered Holsteins. In retirement, they sold Renk seeds, Patty doing the paperwork and phone calls and Floyd doing the 'in person' sales.
An accomplished seamstress, Patty clothed herself and her children as well as many bridesmaids and dolls. She was an accomplished gardener and cook and kept her whole family well fed. She was also known for her cake decorating. Patty worked tirelessly to raise funds for the Cumberland Food Pantry where she volunteered for many years. She was a voracious reader and was well-known at the library and local book stores.
Patty's grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a source of constant delight and often received special cookies decorated like tractors or dinosaurs or cupcakes liberally covered with sprinkles.
Patty leaves behind daughters, Christine Smith (Stephen) of Shell Lake, Beverly Decker of Eau Claire, Mary Streich of Merrill; son, Andrew Nielsen of Cumberland; sister, Mary Froehlich of Cumberland; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; parents, Les and Alta; brother, Jerry and grandson, Jessie. She will be sadly missed by all whose lives she touched. The family asks that memorials be made to the Cumberland Food Pantry.
Visitation was Friday, July 10 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Skinner Funeral Home in Cumberland. The family asks that masks be worn if possible to protect others. A private burial service was held the same date.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
