A four-vehicle crash occurred this morning on Hwy. 53, north of Hwy. 8.
A truck lost control at about 5:15 a.m. and struck a guard rail, according to a Barron County Sheriff's Department press release.
Two semitractor-trailers traveling northbound crashed into one another while attempting to avoid the truck, and a vehicle that was traveling behind the semitrailers struck the back of one of them, the release states.
Only one minor injury occurred, and one lane of Hwy. 53 was closed for about an hour. The crash remains under investigation, per the Sheriff's Department.
The Barron County dispatch log reports that a large tow truck was called in, and the Highway Department was requested to salt the highway again.
