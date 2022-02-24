Retired local teacher Kathleen (K.M.) Waldvogel invites the public to log onto Zoom for a discussion about the book "Spies, Soldiers, Couriers, & Saboteurs: Women of the American Revolution" on Wednesday, March 16, from 7-8:30 p.m. Register on Eventbrite. She is presenting it at Old North Church & Historic Site of Boston.
Waldvogel will focus on her research and writing of the book written for middle-grade students. She will share that during the American Revolution, women were thrust into the difficulties and dangers of the war. With many men joining the militia, women found themselves in charge of family businesses and farms. This required them to learn new skills or take a more active role than they had previously. Some women became camp followers and performed duties such as mending and washing clothes, nursing sick or wounded soldiers, and preparing meals. They followed the men onto the battlefields and performed duties as needed, often risking their lives.
In this talk, the author will share how, during her work, she discovered fascinating stories of ordinary women who felt compelled to stand up for what they believed, including 16-year-old Sybil Ludington, who rode approximately 40 miles to warn the countryside of the British marching to Danbury, Connecticut.
Waldvogel will focus on researching the stories of little-known women who felt the need to take an active role to help the Patriots defeat the British. As the title of her book suggests, many of these women contributed in unconventional ways.
Her presentation is part of Old North Church & Historic Site's Author Speaker Series. There is no fee but donations are accepted in any amount. Find the link at oldnorth.com/upcoming-programs.
"I'm looking forward to the event and really excited they reached out to me," Waldvogel said. "It's also great timing since March is Women's History Month."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.