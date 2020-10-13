Scott Swanson passed away from COVID-19 on October 8, 2020 in St. Paul, Minnesota at the age of 67. Scott was born on September 17, 1953 to Willard Swanson and Ann (Durspek) Swanson of Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Scott grew up in Rice Lake where he graduated from Rice Lake High School and lived for many years before he moved to the Twin Cities. He will be remembered by his sister, Sylvia (George) Roman, his niece and nephew, and many cousins and friends, for his sense of humor and love of a good party.
Private interment. Memorials preferred to the charity of your choice. Mueller Memorial- White Bear Lake, MN. www.muellermemorial.com
To plant a tree in memory of Scott Swanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.