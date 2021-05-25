The Rice Lake Area School District's Board of Education decided at its Monday evening meeting that masks would be optional for those attending summer school.
District Administrator Randy Drost said the district will continue to contact trace if a positive case of COVID-19 occurs. Parents will be informed but the choice will be theirs whether to self-quarantine or not if their child is a close contact. He said 520 students have enrolled in summer school, which is down 25% from before the pandemic.
In action by the board, it raised the pay for summer school teachers in the subject areas where credit recovery is needed to $35 an hour; while those teaching enrichment classes will receive $26.60 an hour, as they have in the past.
The district administrator said distance learning will not be offered in the same form next school year. He said the high school has always had and will continue to have distance learning options, but middle school and elementary students must have proven they can be successful at that option to continue to receive instruction in that way going forward.
He said projected enrollment for next school year is down 50 students, as calculated by considering outgoing seniors and incoming kindergartners, but he predicted that number will continue to change over the summer.
The board recognized Belinda Cernick's fifth-grade leadership team and watched a media presentation on the work of their committees that included cleaning, fundraising, advertising, positive vibes, staff appreciation and spirit.
The board heard that recipients of this month's Student Recognition awards were Kevin Brandon Lema Acero, a second-grader; and Londyn Boehme, a third-grader, both attending Hilltop; Madelyn Taylor, a third-grader at Haugen; Aryannah Silva, a third-grader at Tainter; and Brooklyn Rhoades, a ninth-grader at the high school.
Employment resignations approved by the board included high school English teacher Faith Hultman; fourth-grade teacher Annisa Luginbill, kindergarten teacher Mary Claire Olufs, nurses aide Johanna Miller and 4K aides Christina Solie and Julia Lynch, all of Tainter Elementary; junior class advisor Jessica Ebner; and head boys soccer coach Shawn Gilbert.
New hires approved include Barbara Oduor, special education teacher at Haugen; Kristin Thompson, Grade 2-4 literacy coach; Amber Redlich, information management specialist; and Dawn Parenteau, library aide at Tainter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.