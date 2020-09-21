Sarita Miller, 75, of Cumberland passed away on September 8, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center. She was born on July 17, 1945 to Sam and Philomenia Rannalo. Sarita and Gary were married on September 5, 1964 and started their family in Chicago, IL.
After returning to the Cumberland area in 1972, Sarita was employed with the Cumberland School District until her retirement in 2010. She spent the last years of her life gardening, doing small projects and spending time with family.
Sarita is survived by her three sons, Dirk, Dack (Terri), and Drake (Emily); three grandchildren, Shawn (Hanna), Drake Jr (Kayla), and Morgan (Troy); and four great-grandchildren, Kayden, Tripp, Trapper, and Trevor. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Gary, and her sister, Alberta.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
