Sandra Severson, age 76, passed away at home surrounded by her children on November, 17, 2020, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin after a hard-fought battle with multiple health issues. She was born to Russell and Lorraine Davis in 1943 at Norfolk, Virginia, where her father was stationed in the Navy during WWII. Sandra grew up in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, graduating from high school in 1962. She married the late Christopher J. Davis of Birchwood, Wisconsin, in 1962, and they moved to Illinois where their daughter, Laurie, was born. In 1968, Sandra moved back to Rice Lake where she worked and sought higher education earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Library Science from UW-Eau Claire. In 1973, Sandra married DeWayne Severson of Chetek, Wisconsin. They moved to Eau Claire to begin a new chapter in life that brought three more children, Shella, Shauna, and Mitch, to their family. Sandra raised all of her children from home while also completing a Master’s Degree in Special Education. Through her compassion and a strong belief in education, Sandra was instrumental in developing the Home Bound program for the Eau Claire Area School District where she worked with youth who could not be at school for various reasons. In 1997, Sandra was hired by the Fall Creek School District as a Middle-High School Special Education Teacher where she worked until her retirement in 2007.
Her whole life revolved around interactions with her family and dear friends. Her parents, sister, grandparents, many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were what was most important. Words such as kind, gentle, and caring describe her spirit. Sandra also had a clever, witty side with a flair for practical jokes, as most who knew her would tell you. Patience and dedication to her students was always of foremost importance in her profession. Her passion for reading books ensued her whole life along with collecting recipes; handwritten notes, instructions and memories never far away.
Sandra will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 47 years, DeWayne; her children, Laurie (Patrick) Davis-Van Kauwenberg of Crandon, WI, Shella Cain of Sun Prairie, WI, Shauna Severson (furever friend, Niko) of Eau Claire, and Mitchell (Alyssa) Severson of Land O’ Lakes, FL. Sandra will be forever missed by her five grandchildren, Brittany (Jacob) Zold of Tomah, WI, Amber (Adam) Borofka-Knudson of Eau Claire, Trinity (Joseph) Shepard of Wabeno, WI, and Dylan and Levi Cain of Sun Prairie, WI; and eleven great-grandchildren. Sandra is further survived by three nieces, Tiffany, Alyssa, and Jenelle St. Vincent; along with several great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both parents, Russell and Lorraine Davis of Rice Lake; her only sister, Cindy Davis-St. Vincent of Eau Claire; and her beloved standard poodle, Loki.
Given Covid-19 circumstances, a Celebration of Life for Sandra will be held at a later yet-to-be-determined date and time. Memorial donations for Sandra may be sent to Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolence can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com
