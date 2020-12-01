Ruth Otelia Meuret
6/21/1930–11/28/2020
Ruth Meuret, age 90, of Rice Lake and formerly of Haugen, WI passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, November 28th, 2020 at her home. She was born June 21st, 1930 to Helmuth and Adela (Bergen) Albrecht in the Town of Maple Grove, WI, a hard working farm family. On October 20th, 1952 she was married to George Meuret and they were together for 63 years before his passing. They shared a special love of music and performed as the “Blue Hills Fiddlers”, “Pine Hill Trio” and for years entertained with fiddle and guitar as a twosome. They should have written a book. Ruth spent most of her working years in nursing at Lakeview Medical Center and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Rice Lake, as well as the Lutheran Deaconess Hospital in Minneapolis. She also worked in home care and was a caregiver at heart. Ruth was a faithful member of the LCMS and had a deep love of her Lord. She loved playing music, the outdoors, growing flowers and getting together with her grandchildren, great grandchildren and family.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George, on July 1st, 2013; brother, Bill and sisters, Edena, Naomi and Leona. She is survived by her sons, Howard Meuret of Rice Lake and Donald Meuret of Sandwich, IL; many beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nephews, Gary Nelson of Wiley, TX and Danny Nelson of Sand Creek, WI, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 3rd at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Cameron with Rev. Jonathan Cluppert officiating. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas.
