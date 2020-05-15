For the first time ever, an additional 2,000 pounds of food has been ordered for the Ruby's Pantry food distribution at Living Water Church of Cameron to ensure that supplies do not run out. The drive-though only, curbside distribution is Saturday, May 16, beginning at 8 a.m. with registration starting at 7 a.m. Each vehicle will be given a sticker showing the number of shares it has purchased, and people are asked to stay in their vehicles. Shares will be prepackaged with no exchanges. Do not bring children or elderly if at all possible. For more details, call 715-458-0121 between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. or go online to livingwatercameron.com and click on the Ruby's Pantry tab.
(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.