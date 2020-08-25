Roy Roberts, age 56, of Cameron, WI died Friday, August 21, 2020 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center.
He was born on May 9, 1964 in Fairbury, IL to Roy and Donna Jean (Sinnett) Roberts. Roy attended school in Forrest, IL and Golconda, IL. He drove truck for many years and most recently he has worked at JenniO Turkey Store.
He enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, gardening and farming. Roys family and friends meant everything to him. He loved getting together for cookouts and family dinners. Roy was a great cook especially grilling and he never met a stranger.
He is survived by his significant other, Ingrid Emling of Cameron; three children, Cody and Tasha Roberts, Corey and Cynthia Roberts & Jennifer and Kit Camor all of Missouri; two step children, April Moon Lucowski and Will Clark; his mother and stepfather, Jean and Dave Foss of Cameron; nine grandchildren; three sisters and brother-in-law, Robin Macom of Rice Lake, Rena Bender of Cameron & Deena and Mike Anderson of Chetek; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Roberts.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI.
