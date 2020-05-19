Rowan McAllister, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 83 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Monday, May 11, 2020.
Rowan was born on June 22, 1936 in West Frankfurt, Illinois to Elwood and Pauline (Sanders) McAllister.
After graduating from high school in Pontiac, Illinois, he attended Southern Illinois University. In 1954, he joined the United States Marines where he served until 1957. After attending San Bernardino Valley College, Rowan started his banking career in Minneapolis, Minnesota where he met his wife, Darlene Ridpath. They were married May 20, 1961 in the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They had two daughters while living in Stillwater, Minnesota – Heidi and Heather.
In 1964, the family moved to Fergus Falls, Minnesota where Rowan accepted a position at the First National Bank. It was in Fergus Falls that Rowan discovered his passion for golf which resulted in shooting three holes in one during his lifetime. In 1978, Rowan and his family moved to Barron, Wisconsin where he served as the President of the First National Bank of Barron until he retired.
Rowan was always an active member in the community and was a lifetime member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks and the El Zagal Schrine. The family is a member of the First United Methodist Church in Barron.
Rowan was proud to be a marine, a great Grandpa, and a really good putter. What he enjoyed most in life was spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene of Rice Lake; his two daughters, Heidi (Phil) Howard of Kimball, Minnesota and Heather of Plymouth, Minnesota; his grandchildren, Maddie and Sam; and a niece and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Barbara.
A private family service will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin. Since no formal service is planned, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a charitable donation in your local community in Rowan’s memory.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
