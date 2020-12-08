Rose Tomesh, age 92, of Haugen, WI passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born March 11, 1928 in Glen Flora, WI to Marie Kubista and Phillip Wagar and grew up in Sarona, WI. She met and married the love of her life, John, on May 21, 1946.
Rose and John farmed near Haugen for nearly 40 years and raised five children. Rose was an excellent seamstress and sewed most of the clothes for her children. In later years she worked as the seamstress for Shilkrots, which later became Gramacs, altering wedding dresses and other formal wear.
Rose was a long-time member of the Brunclik-Konop Post 540 American Legion Auxiliary and the local 4-H leader for 15 years. She was the 2020 recipient of the Superior Diocese Pax Christi award that recognizes one woman each year for her service to Church, Family and Community. Rose will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
In addition to parents and grandparents, Rose was predeceased by her husband, John, who passed away in 1999; her son, Robert “Bob”; great-grandson, Brock; and son-in-law, Stan. She is survived by three daughters, Carolyn Lueck, Judy (Mike) Durand, Rosemary (Ron) Kemp, and one son, Charles (Annette) Tomesh and daughter-in-law, Debbie Tomesh. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by sister-in-law, Virginia Tomesh; brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Adeline Tomesh, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Ed Anderson at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Haugen on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Covid guidelines will be followed with seating limited to 82 people socially distanced in same household family units and masks required. Anyone who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid should not attend nor should anyone having symptoms that might be indicative of Covid. Seating priority will be given to relatives and immediate family members. The funeral will be live streamed to the Skinner Funeral Home Facebook page. Condolences and messages to family can be posted on the funeral home website at www.skinnerfh.com.
No flowers please. We ask that you make a donation to your church or other favorite charity in memory of Rose instead.
