Rosalie McDonald, age 82, of Rice Lake, WI, died Friday, January 1, 2021.
She was born on March 21, 1938 in Milwaukee, WI to Mark and Mary Ogrizovich. Rosalie attended school in Milwaukee. On Aug. 16, 1963 she married Claire McDonald and they had 53 happy years together. She worked for Allan Bradley in Milwaukee, Mastercraft Industries in Rice Lake and the Barron County Nutrition Program. Rosalie volunteered at the Rice Lake Senior Center for many years. She loved to bake, adored children and animals, especially Sully her cat.
Rosalie is survived by her sister, Beverly Ogrizovich; three brothers, Michael, David (Chris) and Peter Prbovich; and many nieces and nephews. She was loved and will be missed by her eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Bob Cottone. She is survived by a stepson, Michael (Theresa) McDonald; a stepdaughter, Beverly (John) Drefahl; Rosalie was preceded in death by her sisters Shirley Ogrizovich and Helen Sterwberg.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Providence Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Steven Svendsen officiating, with interment in the Wayside Cemetery in Barron, WI. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
