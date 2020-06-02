Ronald George Soldner Sr, 86 of Rice Lake, WI passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Ronald was born on March 6, 1934 in Rice Lake, WI to George and Bertha Soldner. He was married to Patricia Segler on July 3, 1956.
Ron worked for Birchwood Manufacturing in Rice Lake and retired in 1996. He enjoyed fishing, mowing lawn, stock car racing, planting a huge garden to share with the family and especially looked forward to the yearly deer hunting trip with his sons and grandsons. He spent many years caring for Patricia until her passing in 2010. He loved his kitties, taking care of them, and their companionship.
Ronald is survived by his children, Debra Bogus, Ronald (Becky) Soldner, Mike Soldner and Roxana Soldner; daughter in law; Monica Soldner; grandchildren, Brett, Amanda, Todd, Shannon, Shay, Austin, Dusty, Shane and Steve; great-grandchildren; Raiden, Avery, Ashlyn, Dylan and Alaina. He is also survived by his sister, Sandra Sorola of Watford City, ND. He is preceded in death by his parents; George and Bertha Soldner; son, Bruce Soldner; brother, Donald Soldner; in-laws, Gus and Lois Beaulieu, brother-in-law, Tim Enloe and son-in-law, Alexander Bogus.
Funeral services was held at Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 with burial in Nora Cemetery.
