Ronald Kopp, age 95, of Rice Lake, WI died Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Dove Health Care in Rice Lake.
He was born on Oct. 3, 1924 in Chetek, WI to Claude and Evelyn (Dahl) Kopp. After Ron graduated from High School, he entered the United States Army and served in Okinawa and was later Honorably Discharged. He was married to Vyrle Hildebrandt on February 19, 1944. Ron worked for the University of Wisconsin Barron County Campus as groundskeeper/maintenance for many years.
He loved animals of all kinds especially his many pets, enjoyed gardening, antique tractors and farm equipment and going to the casino. He also really enjoyed grilling for the many family get togethers.
He is survived by a son, Ronn Kopp; three daughters, Kay (John) Marino, Deborah (Jeff) Sekanick and Pam (Steve) Kittleson; four grandchildren, Chris Sekanick, Sam (Jenn) Sekanick, Bret Kittleson and Chad (Janae) Kittleson; three great grandchildren, Vanse, Avery and Alex; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vyrle Kopp; and his parents, Claude and Evelyn Kopp.
Private family funeral service will be held. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
