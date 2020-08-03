Roger Thorp, age 73, currently of Oshkosh, and formerly of the Spooner area, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh, WI.
Roger was born on January 7, 1947, in Rice Lake, WI to Arnold and Pauline (Crandell) Thorp. He graduated from D.C. Everest High School in Schofield, Wisconsin in 1965. He then served just shy of two years in the U.S. Navy until he was honorably discharged in January of 1970. Upon his returning home, he then completed Draftsman’s training and went to work for Drott Drafting in Schofield. He then moved to Hayward and worked for the State of Wisconsin Job Services until moving to Birchwood where he was a Counselor for the State of Wisconsin in the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation in Rice Lake, where he excelled and was respected by his peers. Due to health reasons, he has lived in Oshkosh for the last decade or so. In Roger’s spare time, he enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, and especially duck hunting. He also was an avid reader, history buff, collected postage stamps, liked to camp, and to watch “B” rated films. He loved his family and also putzing in his workshop. He will be remembered as a quiet loving man with a dry sense of humor.
Roger is survived by his daughter, Amy (Donald) Reynolds of Fort Atkinson, WI; stepsons Adam (Gail) Boettcher of Mosinee, WI, Eric (Shannon) Boettcher of Davis Jct, IL; grandchildren, Jennifer Doty, Joshua Reynolds, Cody Reynolds, Clara Reynolds of Fort Atkinson, WI, mother, Pauline Thorp of Spooner, WI; sisters, Pamela Thorp of Oshkosh, WI, Roxanne Hanrahan of Spooner, WI; uncle, Theodore (Judy) Thorp of Stone Lake, WI; aunt, Virginia Krenz of Minong, WI, and nephew Brendan Hanrahan of Spooner, WI and many other extended family and friends.
Roger is preceded in death by his father, Arnold Thorp, grandparents, Walter and Mary Crandell, Christ and Olga Thorp, and brother-in-law, Michael Wertel.
A funeral service for Roger Thorp was held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Spooner Funeral Home with Pastor Brent Berkesch officiating. A visitation was held for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment with military honors was in the Evergreen Cemetery in Stone Lake, WI.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Roger’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.