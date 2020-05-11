Robert Hubler Jr. 66, of Rock Springs, WY (formerly Rice Lake, WI) passed away after a brief illness on April 22, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Rob graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1971 and in Dec. 1974, received a diploma for Quantity Food Preparation from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical Institute Ashland, WI. Bob (Rob) worked at many local Rice Lake restaurants before moving to Rock Springs WY.
Bob (Rob) was born Nov. 8, 1953, son of (the late) Robert M. Hubler and Shirley B. Hubler.
Bob (Rob) is survived by his mother, Shirley, siblings, John (Margie) Mary, Ellen (Roger Domask), Tom (Diane) and Paul (Patty) also many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews.
A funeral mass and burial will be held in Rice Lake, WI at a later date due to Covid-19.
