Robert Lowell Ripley, "Buppa", age 80, resident of Jacksonville, Florida, native of Barronett, Wisconsin, by way of Tucson, Arizona. He entered peacefully into our Lord and Saviors open arms, November 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bernadette “Bonnie” Ripley; one daughter, "Baby girl", one sister, Deanna Reiper; his mother, Nellie Ripley, and father, Horace Ripley. He is survived by his four children; daughter, Robin Webb (James), Augusta, GA, Brandy James (Dave), Evans, GA, Robert Ripley II (Dawn), Jacksonville, FL, Brad Ripley, Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, James Webb III, Javan Webb, Cynthia Combs, James Perry, Brooke Ripley, Garth Ripley, Hope Ripley, Rylea Ripley; one great grandson, Emory Ripley, sisters, Geneva Wiseman, Ellen Sakaguchi, Eleanor Mickel, Judy Colburn, and one brother, Scott Ripley and a host of nieces and nephews and family members.
Robert was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church in Jacksonville. He was also a member of Moose Lodge Chapter 455. Robert was known for his love of cars, gardening, watching baseball games at High Corbett Field in Tucson, AZ, telling “fish stories” after he had gone fishing, and being a jack of all trades who would “tinker” on anything. He would always cook breakfast for anyone that came for a visit and never met a stranger. He will be forever missed by many. Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 904-641-9755
