Rice Lake High School School has announced recipients of Outstanding Student Achievement Awards for the second term of the 2021-2022 school year. The faculty selects students based on cooperation, effort, attitude and dedication to the individual discipline.
Award winners included: Nolan Tomesh and Taylor Weinstock in health; Samanta Windorski in science; Isabela Myre in social studies; Andrew Nelson and Taylor Schulz in art; Cyrus Fisher in business education; Emily Saffert and Samuel Jevne in physical education; Danielle Jacobson in family and consumer education; Jake Engebritson and Aniruddha Karmarkar in mathematics; May Wallace in agriculture; Paisley Alton in music; Ella Bailkey, Kaitlyn Timblin and Abigail Dykstra in world languages; Addison Leaf, Ashley Von Arx and Jeremy Haughian in English; Sydney Organ in technology education; and Anna Roux in Warriors On Wisconsin/Edmentum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.