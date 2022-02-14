Rice Lake High School School has announced recipients of Outstanding Student Achievement Awards for the second term of the 2021-2022 school year. The faculty selects students based on cooperation, effort, attitude and dedication to the individual discipline.

Award winners included: Nolan Tomesh and Taylor Weinstock in health; Samanta Windorski in science; Isabela Myre in social studies; Andrew Nelson and Taylor Schulz in art; Cyrus Fisher in business education; Emily Saffert and Samuel Jevne in physical education; Danielle Jacobson in family and consumer education; Jake Engebritson and Aniruddha Karmarkar in mathematics; May Wallace in agriculture; Paisley Alton in music; Ella Bailkey, Kaitlyn Timblin and Abigail Dykstra in world languages; Addison Leaf, Ashley Von Arx and Jeremy Haughian in English; Sydney Organ in technology education; and Anna Roux in Warriors On Wisconsin/Edmentum.

