River City Records relocates to Cedar Mall

Levon Soper at River City Records and Books, now next to Claire's in the center of Cedar Mall.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

River City Records and Books has relocated from downtown Rice Lake to the Cedar Mall for better exposure, easier access and ample parking.

Manager Levon Soper said he is also hoping for increased traffic through the mall with TJ Maxx and Dunham's now as the end caps.

