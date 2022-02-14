Ridgeland will host the 40th annual Pioneer Day on Saturday filled with all the traditional favorite events.
The day begins with a greased pig contest at 10:30 a.m. at Eldon Luer Field. Pioneer Day button needed to participate with divisions including 7 and under, 8-10, 11-13, 14-15 and women only. A chicken fly starts at noon with no nets allowed. A silver dollar treasure hunt for ages 12 and under starts at 1 p.m. followed by a horse-drawn parade at 1:30 p.m. and a cross-cut sawing contest at 2:15 p.m.
Barbecued chicken and pork chops will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Ridgeland Community Center where the Legion Auxiliary will have a bake sale. Proceeds of button sales used for village improvements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.