Ridgeland will host the 40th annual Pioneer Day on Saturday filled with all the traditional favorite events.

The day begins with a greased pig contest at 10:30 a.m. at Eldon Luer Field. Pioneer Day button needed to participate with divisions including 7 and under, 8-10, 11-13, 14-15 and women only. A chicken fly starts at noon with no nets allowed. A silver dollar treasure hunt for ages 12 and under starts at 1 p.m. followed by a horse-drawn parade at 1:30 p.m. and a cross-cut sawing contest at 2:15 p.m.

Barbecued chicken and pork chops will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Ridgeland Community Center where the Legion Auxiliary will have a bake sale. Proceeds of button sales used for village improvements.

