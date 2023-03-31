On Sunday, March 26, 2023, Richard (Rick) Longanecker went to his eternal home in Heaven.

Rick was born in Centerville, Indiana on August 10, 1953, to William and Kathryn (Lipps) Longanecker.  He was a proud veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps and in the National Guard.  Rick earned his ministerial degree from Trinity Bible College in Ellendale, North Dakota, which is where he found the love of his life, Kayleen Glotfelty.  They were married 44 years and raised four spectacular children.

