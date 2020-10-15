Richard Doyen 88, of Birchwood, WI, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Richard was born November 28, 1931, in Menominee, MI. to William and Lauretta (VanDeVoort) Doyen.
He graduated from Menominee MI. High School in 1950. In 1952 Richard enlisted in the army for 3 years and was sent to Korea where he received the Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badge. He served in the 2nd Division, 23rd Regiment, 1st Battalion, Barker Co. and was Honorably Discharged in April 1955.
Richard was married in Catawba, on July 16, 1955, to Verna Rumberg. The two were married for 65 years. He worked for GTE/Verizon for 30 years during the week and drove race cars on the weekends. He enjoyed trapping, fishing, and hunting. In 1978 the Doyen’s purchased a hobby farm in Birchwood. After selling their cattle he enjoyed driving his RV and traveling to Nascar Races with family.
Richard is survived by his wife Verna, son Brad (Debbie) Doyen, daughters, Vicky (Brian) Wolf, Vivian (Bill) Broten, nine grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Visitation was held 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake.
A Memorial Service was held at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, October 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
