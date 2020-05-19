Richard Hillman, 78, of Barronett passed away at his home surrounded by family on April 23, 2020. Richard was born on April 5, 1942 to Cecil Emerson and Adel Verneta (Peterson) Hillman in Oelwein, Iowa. He graduated from Hazelton Iowa High School in 1960 and enlisted in the United States Air Force. He married Marie in 1961 and together they raised their three children; Vernita, Christina and Richard. After his military service, Richard worked for John Deere in Waterloo, IA until he and Marie bought their farm in Barronett. In addition to farming, he worked for the Town of Lakeland for 40 years, plowing snow, hauling gravel and doing roadwork.
Richard enjoyed his yearly trips to Sturgis with his Harley Davidson, with his wife, Marie and friends. He looked forward every fall to hunting trips up North with his son, Richard. He would usually go up the week before to get the cabin cleaned up (kick the mouse leavings out). He was an excellent bowler, and enjoyed bowling in leagues for many years. He also enjoyed fishing as a relaxing time, and also enjoyed leather tooling and woodworking.
Richard is survived by his wife, Marie; children, Vernita (Brent) Craine, Christina Jerry, Richard (Bonnie) Hillman; grandchildren, Marie (Eric) Thompson, Cassandra (Chris) Lamberger, Brittney (Rory) Grilley, Patrick (Chrystal) Hillman, Johnathon Slayton, Richard Jerry, Alex Hillman, Zach Gallipo, Drew Gallipo, Wes Gallipo, Jordan Jerry, Jeff Jerry, and Katie Jerry; Greatgrandchildren, Reyna Craine, Brynlee Hillman, Hayden Hillman, Kinsley Hillman, Eve Grilley, Emmet Grilley, Aloysius Lamberger, Anastasia Lamberger, and Americus Jerry, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the on-going health crisis, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
