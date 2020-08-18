Richard McDonald, 79 of Cameron, Wisconsin passed away August 7, 2020 at the Heritage Lakeside home in Rice Lake.
Dick was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on January 13, 1941 to Beth (Stewart) and Delos McDonald. He graduated from Eau Claire Regis High School in 1959. He then joined the Armed Service from 1962 to 1967. He went to work for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad in 1967 and retired in 1988. Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking but his passion was going to garages sales and finding antiques. Dick loved the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. He was a member of the Rice Lake Moose Lodge #402.
Dick married Sandra Bell on April 3, 2007; they were married for 13 years.
Dick leaves to celebrate his memory; his wife, Sandra; stepchildren, children, great-grandchildren, one sister and several nieces, nephews and many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jackie; his parents, Beth and Delos McDonald; brother, Ronald McDonald his sister Mary.
Services for Dick were held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Chetek. Dick was laid to rest at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran's Cemetery with full military honors.
The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.