Richard Kraft, age 80, of Rice Lake, WI, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI.
He was born on June 21, 1940 in Menomonie, WI to Cyril and Eileen (Tibbetts) Kraft. Dick graduated from the Menomonie High School in 1958 and then entered the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany and was Honorably Discharged after 4 years. He was a Machinist at a tool and die company in California, Chippewa Falls, Hastings, MN, St. Paul and at Wright Products in Rice Lake in 1968. Dick was married to Janice Huberty and later married Darlene Calkins in 1985.
Dick raised rabbits, and enjoyed hunting, gardening, insects, nature and collecting bugs. He was in the Barron County Barbershop Chorus and was a founding member of the Rice Lake Area Garden Club.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Kraft of Rice Lake; four children, Dawn Hill of Andover, MN, Randy (Juli) Kraft of Tulsa, OK, Allan (Amy) Kraft of Dallas, Texas and John (Laura) Kraft of Kamloops, British Columbia; two step children, Tina (Ray) Sjoholm of Cameron, WI and Anthony (Nicole) Calkins of Rice Lake; 12 grandchildren; a brother, Dave (Arlene) Kraft of Menomonie, WI; a sister, Patricia (James) Dahn of St. Paul Park, MN.
Funeral Services were held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Red Cedar Community Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Todd Arneson officiating, with Military Rites accorded him by the Rice Lake Veteran Honor Guard. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials appreciated to the Rice Lake Area Garden Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.