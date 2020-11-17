Richard Hessler, age 78, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, passed away on November 11, 2020 at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire after a short illness.
He was born May 27, 1942 in Rice Lake to Vere and Irene (Zabel) Hessler. On November 12, 1960 he married Darlene Fredrickson in Rice Lake. They had two children, Mark (Michelle) Hessler and Laureen (Curt) Olson and two grandchildren, Wyatt and Alex.
Dick was one of the early UPS employees, and for many years had the longest route in the area. Dick was a self-taught ‘jack of all trades’; he could replumb a kitchen sink, design and build a building and fix almost anything. He was also an excellent mechanic. He built and restored his 1934 Ford 3 window coupe. He loved taking it to car shows, where he won numerous trophies, and telling people the story of his car. Dick was a racing fan, a hunter, loved ice fishing with his grandson, and was a great cook. He was well-known for his BBQ ribs and pecan pie. He was a wonderful husband, dad, and grandpa and will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Dick is survived by his wife Darlene, son, Mark (Michele) Hessler; daughter, Laureen (Curt) Olson, and two grandchildren, Wyatt and Alex.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vere and Irene Hessler, and sister, Bev Harris.
Due to the on-going health crisis and out of respect for friends and family who are ‘at risk’, the family will be holding a private ceremony for immediate family only. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
