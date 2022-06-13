The Rice Lake Fortnightly Club has announced the 12 local organizations that will receive a portion of $9,000 in donations that it is distributing this spring that includes three scholarships.

Selected by its Civic Donations Committee to receive funds were the historical sculpture project, Pioneer Village Museum, Rice Lake Senior Center, Northern Star Theatre, Red Barn Theatre, Feed Our Kids backpack program, Rice Lake Area Free Clinic, hospice, Rice Lake Public Library, Daybreak, Hunt Hill and Field of Dreams.

