The Rice Lake Farmer's Market is on the move again—from downtown to the former Gordy's parking lot, back downtown and now to the north parking lot at the Cedar Mall. It opens Saturday, June 6, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Market manager Barb Vandenbrink expects "about eight, maybe 10" vendors for opening day, with more to join as the summer progresses. She said customers can expect to see rhubarb, asparagus, lettuce, spinach, syrup, honey, and hydroponic tomatoes and cucumbers. She said booths will be socially distanced and hand sanitizers will be available. Because it is outdoors, masks are not required. She said an added benefit of the new location is that they will not have to pay $100 a month for a porta potty since the mall will be open for restroom use.
Mall manager Marie Nett said, "I'm excited. It's a great spot for exposure, and everybody loves farmers markets." She added that there is plenty of room for vendors and customer parking to spread out.
Nett had no comment on if or when a new business will open in the former Herberger's location.
