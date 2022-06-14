Rice Lake Area Free Clinic earns bronze rating, marks 12th year

The clinic Lake Are Free Clinic just celebrated 12 years of operation and was awarded the NACF bronze standards award.

Rice Lake Area Free Clinic earned a 2022 Bronze Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics Quality Standards Program. By self-attesting that the organization has certain policies and procedures in place, it is able to highlight its commitment to providing quality care to patients.

The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinic’s mission is to ensure the medically underserved have access to affordable healthcare. The NAFC and its members are dedicated to ensuring that patients receive quality healthcare. To quantify and qualify the care provided at the Free and Charitable Clinic network, the NAFC formalized a set of Quality Standards for member organizations.

