Local author and retired veterinarian Dave Mills will be at the Thomas St. Angelo Public Library in Cumberland in person and on Zoom on Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. to speak about his book, "Cow Tales: Memories of a Rural Animal Doctor."

His book is described as "a funny and touching look at life in northern Wisconsin," based on professional challenges, colorful characters and funny predicaments.

There is limited in-person seating, and tickets are required. Or attend virtually on Zoom. Call 715-822-2767 or email cupl@cumberlandpl.org to register.

