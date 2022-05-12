Creating and Nurturing Connections is the May 8-14 theme of National Skilled Nursing Care Week.

In observance of the theme, Dove Healthcare aimed to create and nurture connections all week long. Sunday featured a Red Cedar Church service and Mother's Day tea cart; Monday was Wear Your Favorite Color day with bingo and treats. Tuesday was Wear Your Favorite Sports Team day, a food truck, music by the high school steel drums and visits by the mayor, police captain, fire chief, sheriff and others. Wednesday was Wear Your Favorite Hat day that included visits by dogs of staff members. Thursday was Wear Your Favorite PJs day with a visit by Paws with Heart dogs and an activity action. Friday's schedule included an Employee Appreciation Day including a lunch for employees, a treat cart and strawberry malts.

