THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
205 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CHISAGO ISANTI
KANABEC RAMSEY WASHINGTON
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY,
CHIPPEWA FALLS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, MORA, OSCEOLA,
RICE LAKE, ST PAUL, AND STILLWATER.
Recreation director Nadine Williams, in pink, oversees visit by staff dogs on Wear Your Favorite Hat day.
Creating and Nurturing Connections is the May 8-14 theme of National Skilled Nursing Care Week.
In observance of the theme, Dove Healthcare aimed to create and nurture connections all week long. Sunday featured a Red Cedar Church service and Mother's Day tea cart; Monday was Wear Your Favorite Color day with bingo and treats. Tuesday was Wear Your Favorite Sports Team day, a food truck, music by the high school steel drums and visits by the mayor, police captain, fire chief, sheriff and others. Wednesday was Wear Your Favorite Hat day that included visits by dogs of staff members. Thursday was Wear Your Favorite PJs day with a visit by Paws with Heart dogs and an activity action. Friday's schedule included an Employee Appreciation Day including a lunch for employees, a treat cart and strawberry malts.
