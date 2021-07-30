Requests for back-to-school vouchers due Aug. 2

The Missions Committee of the First United Methodist Church of Rice Lake reminds families with students, preK-12, in the Rice Lake Area School District, that written requests for help with back-to-school expenses are due Aug. 2.

The church provides vouchers for back-to-school purchases — supplies, clothing or shoes — if written requests for assistance are received. Requests should include a family's names, address, phone number, names and ages of students, the schools they attend, and a brief explanation of why financial assistance would be helpful.

Address requests to Paste, Paper, Pencils Project, First United Methodist Church, 1221 Wesley Drive, Rice Lake, WI 54868.

