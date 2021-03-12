Anyone with a child ages 0-5 who lives in the Rice Lake or Birchwood zip code is eligible to enroll their child in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. This is a book gifting program that sends free books every month to a child from birth to 5, no matter the family’s financial background. Families simply need to register their child and books will start arriving in about eight weeks. Registration forms can be found on the Rice Lake Area School District website, the Imagination Library website, and by stopping in to the library to fill one out in person. A big thank you to all the generous donors who have continued to make this program possible over the years.
Rice Lake Public Library is now open until 7 p.m. on Fridays, expanding hours to better serve our patrons. There is still a limit of 20 patrons in the building. Masks are required and available for those who do not have their own. There is limited seating available, no toys or games, and no in-person programming at this time. Staff encourages everyone to keep their visits brief. The library is still offering curbside service, which can be scheduled by calling 715-234-4861.
Anyone with children can request Grab & Go craft bags, which will change each week, with simple activities for kids of all ages. Most supplies provided. For adults and teens, check out the Take & Make bags or Book Club bags. Experience Kits are available for patrons of all ages. Kits include an activity of some sort, from embroidery to cake decorating, games for a variety of ages, and much more. To find a full list of kits, check out the website or search "Experience Kits" in the catalog.
A variety of virtual programs are available through social media channels. Check out the schedule below or call for more details. Patrons can also find a wealth of resources on the website, rlpl.org, under the “At Home Resources” tab.
