Registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 4 for another free series of The Triple P – Positive Parenting Program offered by UW-Madison, Division of Extension.

The Triple P is for parents of children between the ages of 12-16. Topics include Raising Responsible Teenagers; Coping with Teenagers Emotions; Raising Competent Teenagers; Getting Teenagers to Cooperate; Getting Teenagers Connected; and Reducing Family Conflict.

The Positive Parenting Program — Teens Seminar and Discussion Group series is being held virtually over Zoom. The next series starts Tuesday, Feb. 15 and runs through March 22, with morning or evening options. The morning option is from 9-10:30 a.m. and evening option is from 7-8:30 p.m.

The Triple P is one of the few based on evidence from ongoing scientific research. It has been tested with thousands of families through more than four decades of ongoing research. This class is being offered free, for residents of Barron, Burnett and Washburn counties. For out of county residents the fee of $10 covers the cost of shipping materials to participants. Register at: http://bit.ly/TriplePTeen.

Or those with questions are welcome to contact Missy Bablick, Human Development and Relationships Educator with any questions at 715-537-6254.

