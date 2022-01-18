Registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 4 for another free series of The Triple P – Positive Parenting Program offered by UW-Madison, Division of Extension.
The Triple P is for parents of children between the ages of 12-16. Topics include Raising Responsible Teenagers; Coping with Teenagers Emotions; Raising Competent Teenagers; Getting Teenagers to Cooperate; Getting Teenagers Connected; and Reducing Family Conflict.
The Positive Parenting Program — Teens Seminar and Discussion Group series is being held virtually over Zoom. The next series starts Tuesday, Feb. 15 and runs through March 22, with morning or evening options. The morning option is from 9-10:30 a.m. and evening option is from 7-8:30 p.m.
The Triple P is one of the few based on evidence from ongoing scientific research. It has been tested with thousands of families through more than four decades of ongoing research. This class is being offered free, for residents of Barron, Burnett and Washburn counties. For out of county residents the fee of $10 covers the cost of shipping materials to participants. Register at: http://bit.ly/TriplePTeen.
Or those with questions are welcome to contact Missy Bablick, Human Development and Relationships Educator with any questions at 715-537-6254.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.