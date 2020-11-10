Regina Tomesh, age 87, of Rice Lake, WI passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by loving family.
She was born on August 25, 1933 in Haugen, WI to Frank and Libby (Lastufka) Uchytil. On June 19, 1952 she was married to Albert “Alby” Tomesh at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Haugen, WI. During their 67 years of marriage, they raised eight children on their dairy farms in the Haugen and Brill areas with the last one known as “Eight is Enough Acres”. In addition to farming, she loved taking care of her children and grandchildren, she also worked at Little Holland Diner, Jay’s Truck Stop, Farm and Fleet, H and R Block and Wal-Mart.
Regina volunteered for the school, the pregnancy help center, Our Lady of Lourdes School Board and Altar Society, at the Rice Lake Convalescent Center, a 4-H leader and since 1975 they had traveled to Czechoslovakia to meet cousins and were the original committee for Sister Cities to Japan and Czechoslovakia. She was very proud when she received the Pax Christi Award for the Catholic Community. They hosted many foreign exchange students during the years and became very close with Andres Mondrup of Denmark. In 1996, after retiring from farming, Albert and Regina purchased Sam’s Place Resort on Long Lake. In 2016, Albert and Regina purchased a fishing cabin in Ontario, Canada known as “Sam’s North” and they enjoyed many fishing trips with family and friends. They also took several winter family trips to beautiful resorts in Mexico.
Regina had the original recipe for sauerkraut dumpling hot dish and taught her children and grandchildren on how to make Kolaches.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Lou (Paul) Lemens of Kenosha and Kathy (Jeff) White of Shawano; six sons, Jerry (Brenda) of Jim Falls, Gene (Cindy) of Rice Lake, David (Mary) of Sarona, Ken (Janet) of Rice Lake, Mark (Chris) of Rice Lake, and Richie of Spooner; 22 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Beatrice Brown of Shelton, Washington and Ann (Alex) Kotulski of Weyerhaeuser, WI; four brothers, Bob (Rita) Uchytil of Florida, Charlie Uchytil of Florida, Don Uchytil of Rice Lake and Jim Uchytil of Menomonee Falls, WI; a sister-in-law, Lois Uchytil of Haugen; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert “Alby” Tomesh; her parents, Frank and Libby Uchytil; a grandson, Trapper Tomesh; a sister, Frances Willger; and a brother, Joe C. Uchytil.
A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial was held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Dobie, WI, Father Adam Laski officiating, with interment in the Church Cemetery. A public visitation was held from 11:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. at the church in the school pavilion. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Jon Tillung in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
