Raymond Rustong, age 92, of Rice Lake, WI, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Woodstone Senior Living with family by his side.
Ray was born on February 10, 1928 to Katherine (Bennett/Mingaye) and Royal Rustong in Shell Lake. He graduated from Anoka High School in 1945. After graduation he joined the United States Army where he did two tours of active duty.
On February 20, 1950 he married to Myrtle Kringle. They owned and operated a dairy farm in the Town of Doyle for many years until they moved to Rice Lake in 1970. Ray worked at Span Boat Factory, Mathison/Ricci Tire and Farm and Fleet until they opened The Bookshop in the Cedar Mall which they operated for 10 years. In his retirement he drove the city bus.
Ray enjoyed hosting his weekly coffee parties with friends and family. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, camping and family time.
He is survived by his seven children, Revel (Mary), Rena Einum (Kevin), Jan (Ray Brower), Terry (Noelle), Laurie Olson (Jeff), Gail Arnoldy (John) and Tom (Karen); a foster daughter, Fern Michels; 19 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle; his parents, Royal and Katherine; and a sister, Eunice Williams.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Jon Tillung in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
A special thank you goes to Woodstone Senior Living for the special care and love that they gave to Ray for the last 2 1/2 years.
