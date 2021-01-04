Randy Dean Dziczkowski
8/16/1961–12/30/2020
Randy Dziczkowski, age 59, of Cameron, WI, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in Eau Claire, WI.
He was born on August 16, 1961 in Chicago, IL to Theophil and Jewel (Houseman) Dziczkowski. Randy worked in a restaurant and was a caregiver for most of his life. He enjoyed making ceramics, and going to the casino.
He is survived by his children, Amanda (Jeremiah) Loesch, Austin Dziczkowski and Joshua Gade; nine grandchildren; his partner, Eliezer “El” Cruz; sister, Phyllis (Jack) Bracik; niece, Nicole Bracik.
Private family services will be held. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
