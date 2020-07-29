Randy passed away at his home in Turtle Lake, WI on July 9th, 2020.

Randy was born in Amery, Wisconsin to Elmer and Patricia Karkkanen (both deceased), He attended Turtle Lake High School, University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, and completed his Masters degree in Business Administration at American University. During his time in college, Randy met Janice Jorgensen.

The two married in 1968 and moved to California in the summer of 1968. The couple had a son Tori Karkkanen in 1969 who joined his sister and brothers Lisa Mansbridge, Jay Mansbridge(deceased), Lance Mansbridge. Janice Karkkanen passed away at her home in 2014 surrounded by her family.

Besides being a loving father, Randy enjoyed writing, woodworking and gardening. He is survived by granddaughters Alicia Groth (Jay Mansbridge), Avery, Chloe, Colton, and Beckett Mansbridge (Lance), and Katja Karkkanen (Tori) and great grandchildren Lily and John Groth (Alicia).

To plant a tree in memory of Randall Karkkanenr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments