Ralph Ernest Zesigerage 90, of Exeland, WI died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake, WI surrounded by family.
He was born September 25, 1929 in Exeland to Ernest and Elsie (Busse) Zesiger. When Ralph was young he worked on large grain farms out West; he then was a big equipment operator for Koshak Construction, something he was very proud of and spoke about often. The rest of his life was operating “Sunset Ranch” the family farm with his brother, Malcom Zesiger.
He is survived by two brothers, Aaron (Glenda) Zesiger and Royce (Audrey) Zesiger; two sisters, Vera (Frank) Burhite and Melody Odee, one sister-in-law, Frances (Fenby) Zesiger; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Vonnie (Irish) Zesiger and two brothers, Hank and Malcom Zesiger, and a brother-in-law, Donald Odee.
Memorial will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Meteor Town Hall. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.