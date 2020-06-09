Ralph Ernest Zesigerage 90, of Exeland, WI died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake, WI surrounded by family.  

He was born September 25, 1929 in Exeland to Ernest and Elsie (Busse) Zesiger.  When Ralph was young he worked on large grain farms out West; he then was a big equipment operator for Koshak Construction, something he was very proud of and spoke about often.  The rest of his life was operating “Sunset Ranch” the family farm with his brother, Malcom Zesiger.  

He is survived by two brothers, Aaron (Glenda) Zesiger and Royce (Audrey) Zesiger; two sisters, Vera (Frank) Burhite and Melody Odee, one sister-in-law, Frances (Fenby) Zesiger; many nephews and nieces.  He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Vonnie (Irish) Zesiger and two brothers, Hank and Malcom Zesiger, and a brother-in-law, Donald Odee.

Memorial will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Meteor Town Hall.  Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.

