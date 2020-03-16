WITC is monitoring the updates and guidance of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other public health officials regarding the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
WITC will post important updates on this site and will send major timely notifications via email to staff and students. Please check back regularly for updates. In the event of campus closure, students and staff will get a RAVE Alert, similar to a snow day.
- WITC has been working in close alignment with state and local officials regarding actions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Following our most recent updates, Governor Evers issued a mandate for K12 schools in Wisconsin to close from March 18 - April 6. To assist in the effort to slow the spread of the virus and to help accommodate students and staff with kids, WITC will cancel classes from March 23 - 27, extending spring break one week for students only. During that week, faculty and staff will have time to prepare for resuming courses in online and other alternative delivery formats. Our intention will be to begin classes again March 30.
- At this time, we are not closing our campuses and will continue to work with state and local public health officials to make decisions that are in the best interest of our students, employees and the common good.
We will provide additional updates as they become available. Thank you for your patience as we adjust to this changing situation.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updates
WI Governor Tony Evers declared a public health emergency to help contain COVID-19 in our state. WI Dept of Health Services continues to describe the situation as "rapidly evolving". Learn more here about the outbreak in Wisconsin.
WITC is getting information for its 11-county district and surrounding areas daily, and even hourly at times, so this messaging is based on the latest information at the time of this writing. College leadership is working hard to make informed decisions based on the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Technical College System, local county health officials and those put forth by Gov. Evers yesterday for state employees. Thank you for your patience as we work together during this challenging time. We are doing our best to keep our community safe and informed, as we do our part to help contain any spread of COVID-19.
FAQ Regarding Coronavirus
What is the current threat level at WITC?
It is important to note that WITC is not aware of any confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the WITC community.
What is the current status of classes, field trips, experiential learning (clinicals, practicums, etc.) at WITC?
WITC plans to resume classes March 30. Deans of Academic Programs and instructors are developing plans for alternate course delivery. Examples of alternate course delivery include face-to-face video conferencing, recorded lectures, readings, discussion boards, and other options.
Non-essential student club and program-supported field trips are canceled until Friday, April 17. This guidance will be reviewed and updated at a later date for field trips scheduled after April 17.
WITC is monitoring clinical, practicum, and other experiential learning sites, and developing plans for lab time in the event of an extended closure. Many programs at WITC rely on outside organizations for clinicals and on-the-ground experiential learning, as well as hands-on training and lab time. These learning experiences are being evaluated and planned for by Deans of Academic Programs, Program Directors, and Instructors.
For clinicals, WITC is currently following the directive of the clinical sites. Students who have questions about clinicals should contact their program director.
What will WITC do about classes and clinicals, etc. in the case of a larger outbreak?
WITC is planning to resume classes in alternate delivery modes March 30. If a larger outbreak occurs or there is a positive case in the WITC community, the College will consider measures, such as closing campuses, working or teaching classes remotely, limiting travel, extending the semester, cancelling mass gatherings and other strategies to protect the college community. WITC will prioritize the protection of students, staff and community members and will work directly with the local public health officials to assess risks and determine further actions. In addition, WITC campuses span a large geographic area of Wisconsin. These factors and more will be taken into account as any further decisions are made.
I’m sick with flu-like or coronavirus symptoms. What should I do?
- If you test positive for COVID-19, county officials will notify the college.
- Do NOT come to class or work if you are sick, especially if you have a fever, and contact your primary healthcare provider, as needed. Influenza A is currently circulating at WITC. Stopping the spread of the flu starts with staying home when you’re symptomatic and washing your hands.
- If you are sick with these symptoms, or have been exposed to someone known to have the COVID-19, please contact your instructor (or supervisor, if you’re an employee) and together you can make reasonable, appropriate arrangements on a case-by-case scenario. WITC will factor in individual needs and concerns as necessary and the College acknowledges that there may need to be some flexibility in normal policies to make appropriate accommodations.
How can we stay up-to-date on College communications on the COVID-19?
The College has established this web page that is linked off the homepage of the WITC website and available to the public. WITC will continue to send out any a major changes and timely notifications via email weekly to students and staff. Specific program and division information will be added to the site as it becomes available in real-time.
What’s currently happening at WITC to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 and other sicknesses?
Campus maintenance is a priority.
- Campus maintenance staff has and will be asked to prioritize disinfecting commonly touched surfaces regularly. WITC has hand-sanitizer stations located throughout the buildings in common gathering spaces.
WITC is limiting travel by staff and students for College activities through April 17, 2020.
- Effective immediately, out-of-district travel is prohibited until further notice. Using alternatives to travel, such as TEAMS for meetings or Blue Jeans for instructional purposes, is encouraged.
- Do not schedule any additional out-of-district travel, until further notice. If your current travel plans are non-refundable, please hold that reservation in the event the situation de-escalates, and you are able to attend. This will also apply for college-funded student travel, with exceptions for travel required to fill program requirements (e.g., clinicals).
- Staff only: Exceptions will be considered for instructional work, including contract training and shared programs, or for mandated training necessary to maintain licensure that cannot be taken online. Please cancel any refundable travel/event registration for dates through April 17, 2020.
WITC is cancelling college events larger than 250 people and assessing smaller events through April 17, 2020.
- WITC has compiled a list of planned events on campus and is assessing and smaller than 250 people on a case-by-case basis. Please monitor the WITC website or email for potential cancellations and postponements.
WITC will limit conference center non-instructional activities and public events through April 17, 2020.
- Minimizing campus activity is a priority. Our campuses will remain open unless circumstances change. However, to be proactive, we are limiting the number of conference center activities and public events. This would include cancellation of any open house-type activity (e.g., job fairs, health fairs) and WITC activities that are not required for program completion (mock interview days, student activities, parties, competitions, and celebrations).
While WITC will honor existing conference center activities that relate to training activities, WITC will not schedule any new activities in the conference centers until further notice. Regional Leadership Teams will review campus activities to determine which, if any, activities are critical.
WITC is now requiring Collegewide meetings to occur over TEAMS, Blue Jeans or similar technology.
- Staff are to report to their home campus unless it’s absolutely necessary to travel to another location. Please work with your supervisor and IT staff to get and any headsets or other equipment.
WITC will allow flexible work schedules for staff in high risk populations
- For those staff who are in a higher risk population according to the CDC, we will support alternative working arrangements during the next several weeks as we monitor the spread of this virus. Please contact your supervisor as soon as possible to review options on a case-by-case basis. Who is at higher risk?
What is Canteen (WITC's food service vendor) doing as preventative measures?
Canteen has several measures and best practices that have been put into place proactively to ensure the health and well-being of our guests and associates.
- Canteen has instructed our operators to elevate personal hygiene awareness to the field, stressing proper sneeze and cough etiquette.
- In our facilities, Canteen has emphasized more frequent cleaning and sanitizing of highly touched surfaces.
- Canteen has identified chemical disinfectants and procedures to implement should an incident warrant an additional disinfecting step.
- All associates have been instructed to follow Canteen's associate health reporting policy.
What about commencement?
At this time, the College has no plans to change commencement ceremonies. WITC will communicate any changes.
Spring Break and Travel Related Guidelines:
Check your email and the website regularly.
- Check in regularly over spring break, so you can get updates as needed. Please communicate with your direct instructor or supervisor if you have questions.
If you are travelling, please be aware of the risks to your health and potential consequences upon your return.
- Documented cases are growing rapidly both domestically and internationally. You may face a higher risk of infection, significant delays returning home, and/or the requirement to self-isolate upon your return, all of which could significantly impact your professional and personal obligations at great individual expense. We strongly recommend against personal travel to California, Seattle, Boston, New York, any Level 2 or 3 countries, and cruise ships.
- Check here for international travel advisories.
- Check here for domestic travel information and advisories. U.S. Map of Cases
- Know these lists could change quickly, so please consult them upon your return for the latest information.
WITC will require self-quarantining and monitoring for those travelling to select higher-risk areas.
- Staff and students who have travelled internationally to Level 3 countries, which currently includes China, Japan, Iran, Italy, South Korea; or domestically to Seattle, Boston, New York, or California in the past two weeks (or will travel to those locations over break) are not to physically report to work or class until they have completed a 14-day self-quarantine, starting the day they return.
- Individuals who have been in close contact with an individual who has traveled to these areas, or who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, are also not to physically report to work or class until a 14-day self-quarantine has been completed.
- If any of these scenarios apply, employees and students should immediately notify their instructor (as a student) or supervisor and Human Resources (as an employee.)
- If, during this self-quarantine, symptoms develop including fever, cough, and/or trouble breathing, individuals should seek immediate medical advice.
- If individuals have travelled via plane in the last 14 days, or will travel, to any other foreign country or U.S. city, they should take their temperature each morning before coming to work for 14 days after returning and should not come to work if their temperature is above 99.8 degrees.
If you get sick after spring break travel, please stay home.
- According to the CDC, if you experience fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher), cough, or have trouble breathing:
- Seek medical care. Call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room.
- Tell your doctor about your recent travel and your symptoms.
- Avoid contact with others.
- You do not need to call HR, if you become symptomatic, just follow your usual procedure to call in sick/utilize sick time. It is important you work directly with your doctor. The doctor will contact public health officials if there are confirmed cases of COVID-19. Public health will contact the College, if needed.
WITC Event Cancellations/Postponements
*NOTE - Events posted here are sponsored or organized by WITC. Please check with event organizers for updates for events taking place in WITC's conference centers that are not run or managed by WITC.
WITC-Rice Lake 8th Grade Career Day - POSTPONED
- This event at the Rice Lake Campus has been postponed out of an abundance of caution. This event involves about 1000 students from multiple schools in the district. There is no new set date for this event at this time. Read more.
Utility Construction Open House with PUSH, Inc. - POSTPONED
- This event has been postponed out of an abundance of caution. There is no new set date for this event at this time.
WITC-Rice Lake: Emergency Services Conference - CANCELLED
As a precautionary measure, WITC has decided to cancel the Emergency Services Conference scheduled for March 20-21.
WITC-New Richmond: Pearson VUE Testing - TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING
As a precautionary measure, WITC decided to temporarily suspend Pearson VUE testing on the New Richmond Campus until April 10. Pearson VUE has been made aware of the and will be reaching out to our candidates to reschedule. WITC will re-asses ahead of April 10. The WITC-New Richmond Campus remains open with regular classes running as normal.
WITC-New Richmond: Men of Tomorrow - POSTPONED
- The event scheduled for March 18 is postponed.
Continuing Education Classes and Training
Continuing Education classes and training decisions are being handled on a class-by-class basis, depending on the location and type of training. For up-to-date information regarding the status of a Continuing Education conference or event, visit the events page.For open enrollment classes, visit the course search page and search for your class.
If you’ve registered for a class or event and it is canceled, you will receive direct communication from WITC, and you will receive a 100 percent refund. Per our Registration Policies, you will also receive a 100 percent refund if you choose to cancel your registration as long as you notify the Continuing Education office at the WITC campus before the start date of your class.
