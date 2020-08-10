(Updated and corrected news release)

The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a missing child, AbigailLadwig, age 3, who was last seen in the Winter area Sunday, Aug. 9.

Ladwig has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is about 2 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 41 pounds.

Ladwig was last seen following the family dog, a tan/brown cocker spaniel named Peanut, Sunday evening, Aug. 9 at about 6:45 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with yellow flowers on it, and she was barefoot.

Sheriff Doug Mrotek is asking people to search their own property for Abigail and contact the tipline at 800-674-9228 with any information.

Mrotek said many agencies have stepped up and are assisting in the search.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments