(Updated and corrected news release)
The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a missing child, AbigailLadwig, age 3, who was last seen in the Winter area Sunday, Aug. 9.
Ladwig has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is about 2 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 41 pounds.
Ladwig was last seen following the family dog, a tan/brown cocker spaniel named Peanut, Sunday evening, Aug. 9 at about 6:45 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with yellow flowers on it, and she was barefoot.
Sheriff Doug Mrotek is asking people to search their own property for Abigail and contact the tipline at 800-674-9228 with any information.
Mrotek said many agencies have stepped up and are assisting in the search.
